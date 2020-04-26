Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cassel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cassel Jr.


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Cassel, Jr.

Chillicothe - David Cassel Jr., 78, of Chillicothe, died 1:19 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born September 14, 1941, in Greenup, KY, to the late David and Esther Fraley Cassel. On March 7, 1981, he married the former Margaret L. Sweet who survives.

Also surviving are children, David L. Duckworth, Anita Lynn Cassel-Newman, Michael D. (Lisa) Cassel, and Lori A. (Richard) Hunter, all of Chillicothe; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Dewey (Linda) Cassel, of Chillicothe and Joseph D. (Velma) Cassel, of Chillicothe; sisters, Imogene Marcum, of Chillicothe, Vivian (Benny) McKenzie, of Jackson and Julia Davis, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Thomas W. Duckworth, Jr.; a brother, James L. Cassel.

David retired from Wal Mart where he had worked as a Truck Driver. He was a life member of F.O.E. Aerie 600. David was a loving husband and father and will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Due to Covid 19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -