David Cassel, Jr.
Chillicothe - David Cassel Jr., 78, of Chillicothe, died 1:19 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born September 14, 1941, in Greenup, KY, to the late David and Esther Fraley Cassel. On March 7, 1981, he married the former Margaret L. Sweet who survives.
Also surviving are children, David L. Duckworth, Anita Lynn Cassel-Newman, Michael D. (Lisa) Cassel, and Lori A. (Richard) Hunter, all of Chillicothe; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Dewey (Linda) Cassel, of Chillicothe and Joseph D. (Velma) Cassel, of Chillicothe; sisters, Imogene Marcum, of Chillicothe, Vivian (Benny) McKenzie, of Jackson and Julia Davis, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Thomas W. Duckworth, Jr.; a brother, James L. Cassel.
David retired from Wal Mart where he had worked as a Truck Driver. He was a life member of F.O.E. Aerie 600. David was a loving husband and father and will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Due to Covid 19, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020