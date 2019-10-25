|
|
David D. Sprouse
Centerville - David Donald Sprouse, 78, husband of Judy Sprouse died on Wednesday October 16th, 2019 in Centerville, OH after an extended illness. They were married for 21 years.
Born on August 11, 1941 in Chillicothe, OH, he was the son of the late Donald and Thelma (Kern) Sprouse.
He is a 1959 graduate of Unioto High School (Union-Scioto) and lettered in track and basketball. Upon graduation he joined the Air National Guard and served for 6 years. He was stationed in Etain France with the 121st Tactical Fighter Wing in connection with the Berlin Wall Crisis.
Upon his return, he worked Inside Sales for Mead Paper Corporation for 40 years. His favorite pastimes were golf, hunting and fishing in Florida.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his 6 siblings: Jerry Sprouse, Vernon (Sharon) Sprouse, Nancy (John) Cutright, Dane (Robin) Sprouse, Jim (Sarah) Sprouse and Randy (Roxanne) Sprouse. Also surviving are his step-children and their families: Amy Weirauch Pond and Charlie Weirauch, along with many nieces, nephews and their families.
In remembrance of David, a Celebration of Life was held for family October 27th. He will be greatly missed by his loving family. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019