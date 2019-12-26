|
|
David E. Pabst, Sr.
Chillicothe - David E. Pabst Sr., 78 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the residence of his daughter following an extended illness. He was born July 24, 1941 in Chillicothe, the son of Frank and Pauline (Spindler) Pabst. David was raised by his stepfather and mother, Ernie and Pauline Large. On August 22, 1973 he married Ruth Skaggs who preceded him in death October 10, 2018.
Surviving is his daughter, Cindy (Frank) Estep and his son, David E. Pabst Jr., all of Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughters, Lisa and Sherry.
Mr. Pabst was a retired employee of Ross Auto Parts. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed racing and working on his Mustang.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Christopher Skocik and Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019