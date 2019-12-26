Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for David Pabst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Pabst Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David E. Pabst Sr. Obituary
David E. Pabst, Sr.

Chillicothe - David E. Pabst Sr., 78 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the residence of his daughter following an extended illness. He was born July 24, 1941 in Chillicothe, the son of Frank and Pauline (Spindler) Pabst. David was raised by his stepfather and mother, Ernie and Pauline Large. On August 22, 1973 he married Ruth Skaggs who preceded him in death October 10, 2018.

Surviving is his daughter, Cindy (Frank) Estep and his son, David E. Pabst Jr., all of Chillicothe; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughters, Lisa and Sherry.

Mr. Pabst was a retired employee of Ross Auto Parts. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed racing and working on his Mustang.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Christopher Skocik and Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -