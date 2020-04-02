|
David H. Conley
Chillicothe - David H. Conley, 76, of Chillicothe, died 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Westmoreland Place, Chillicothe following an extended illness.
He was born January 19, 1944 in Chillicothe, to the late Merfel and Ruth Kerry Conley. In 1980, he married the former Shirley Gleason who died April 24, 2019.
Surviving are sons, David L. (Kim) Conley, of Trenton, OH and Mark Conley, of Chillicothe; step sons, Charles E. (Karen) Morrison, of Chillicothe and Brian D. (Angela) Morrison, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Nathan Conley, of Indianapolis, IN, Caleb Conley, of Columbus, OH and Peyton Conley, of Chillicothe; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Jack (MaryAnn) Conley, Oscar (Ruth) Conley and Ward (Barbara) Conley; a sister, Karen Burger, all of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Merfel Conley and a sister, Patsy Bethel.
David retired from Waverly Post Office where he was Postmaster. He was a graduate of the former Centralia High School. David enjoyed sports, especially softball, basketball and fishing. He loved to work in his garden and taking daily walks in the woods with his dog, Rascal. David enjoyed camping with family at his campground where he considered himself to be the family champion corn hole player.
Due to the Corona Virus, the family deeply regrets that they must have a private funeral service officiated by Pastor Darrell Davidson for immediate family. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
His funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral homes website by going to his specific obituary page starting approximately 11 a.m. on Friday 4/3/2020.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020