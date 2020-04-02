Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
service will be livestreamed on the funeral homes website by going to his specific obituary page
Resources
More Obituaries for David Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David H. Conley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David H. Conley Obituary
David H. Conley

Chillicothe - David H. Conley, 76, of Chillicothe, died 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Westmoreland Place, Chillicothe following an extended illness.

He was born January 19, 1944 in Chillicothe, to the late Merfel and Ruth Kerry Conley. In 1980, he married the former Shirley Gleason who died April 24, 2019.

Surviving are sons, David L. (Kim) Conley, of Trenton, OH and Mark Conley, of Chillicothe; step sons, Charles E. (Karen) Morrison, of Chillicothe and Brian D. (Angela) Morrison, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Nathan Conley, of Indianapolis, IN, Caleb Conley, of Columbus, OH and Peyton Conley, of Chillicothe; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Jack (MaryAnn) Conley, Oscar (Ruth) Conley and Ward (Barbara) Conley; a sister, Karen Burger, all of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Merfel Conley and a sister, Patsy Bethel.

David retired from Waverly Post Office where he was Postmaster. He was a graduate of the former Centralia High School. David enjoyed sports, especially softball, basketball and fishing. He loved to work in his garden and taking daily walks in the woods with his dog, Rascal. David enjoyed camping with family at his campground where he considered himself to be the family champion corn hole player.

Due to the Corona Virus, the family deeply regrets that they must have a private funeral service officiated by Pastor Darrell Davidson for immediate family. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

His funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral homes website by going to his specific obituary page starting approximately 11 a.m. on Friday 4/3/2020.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -