David Hice
CHILLICOTHE - David Lee Hice, 78, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 13, 1941 in Ross Co. to the late Crosby and Ora Pool Hice. On June 17, 2006 he married Nancy A. Sword Hice, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Jerry Hice, Chillicothe, Roger Kitchen, Franklin Furnace, Scott (Nancy) Kitchen, Portsmouth, and Terrell Fairrow, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Ashton (Jeran) Cox, Tasha (Daniel) Elliott, Kelcie (T.J.) Pierce, and Hailey Hice; great-grandchildren, Eli Elliott, Braxton Cox, and Payton Cox; a brother, Larry (Arretta) Hice, Chillicothe; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by five sisters, Mary Jane, Marjorie, Beverly, Madge and Sharon; and four brothers, Crosby Jr., James, Robert and Carl.
David retired as a maintenance superintendent from Mead Paper. He was a 1960 graduate of Southeastern High School and went on to spend 32 years on the Southeastern School Board. He loved all Southeastern sports, but especially basketball. He enjoyed working outdoors, especially tending to his cows.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Brian Justice officiating. Burial will follow in Winchill Cemetery. Friends may call 4-8 pm Thursday at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to the Southeastern Alumni Scholarship Fund, C/O Pamela Bennett, Southeastern High School. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020