David Keith Fowler
1954 - 2020
David Keith Fowler

Chillicothe - David Keith Fowler, 65, of Chillicothe, passed away at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born October 22, 1954, in Daviess County, IN to the late Robert and Lois Dawson Fowler. He was married to the former Rhona McCloy who survives.

Also surviving are brothers, Steve and Larry Fowler.

David worked in construction for several different companies across the United States.

There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
