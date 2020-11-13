1/1
David L. Ayers Jr.
David L. Ayers Jr.

Chillicothe - David L. Ayers, Jr. of Chillicothe, passed away at 4:26 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born August 6, 1984, in Chillicothe to David L. Sr. and Cheryl A. Mattox Ayers.

Surviving in addition to his parents, fiancée, Emily Raines, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Adalynn Ayers, at home; stepdaughter, Lillionna Vest, at home; a sister, Kimberly Ayers, of Chillicothe; a nephew, Bryson Ayers, of Chillicothe; grandmother, Peggy Mattox, of Chillicothe; close friends, Michael Horsley, of Chillicothe and Adam Reynolds, of Columbus and several aunts and uncles.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Tim Keeton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
