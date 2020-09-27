1/1
David L. "Whitey" Fowler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. "Whitey" Fowler

Chillicothe - David L. "Whitey" Fowler, 69, of Chillicothe, died 4:53 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born June 30, 1951, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Howard O. "Hong Kong" and Ruth E. "Boo Boo" Fowler.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Ethel Holley, of Chillicothe; children, David (Paula) Fowler, of Bainbridge, Ellie Fowler, of Hamersville, OH, Austin (Jess) Holley, of Chillicothe and Brandon Holley, of Chillicothe; an adopted son by love, Josh Mankin, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Jesop, Chelsea, Desiree, Danielle, Zoey "Paps Little Pumpkin" and Lincoln "Paps Lil' Man"; great grandchildren, Oryan and Bentley; a brother, Harry "Rusty" (Lola) Fowler, of Bainbridge; special friends, Bobbie and Madison Sanford and Timmy Sines; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was predeceased by sisters, Della Springer and Donetta Hollycross; brothers, Paul "Blackie" Fowler and Randy "Agitator" Fowler; and a brother-in-law, Ben Nebbergal.

Whitey enjoyed talking on his CB and tinkering with his Fords. He also enjoyed the demolition derby and mud running. Above all, Whitey loved to spend time with his grandchildren and family. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and many friends.

A private celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral costs.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved