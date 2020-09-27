David L. "Whitey" Fowler
Chillicothe - David L. "Whitey" Fowler, 69, of Chillicothe, died 4:53 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born June 30, 1951, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Howard O. "Hong Kong" and Ruth E. "Boo Boo" Fowler.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Ethel Holley, of Chillicothe; children, David (Paula) Fowler, of Bainbridge, Ellie Fowler, of Hamersville, OH, Austin (Jess) Holley, of Chillicothe and Brandon Holley, of Chillicothe; an adopted son by love, Josh Mankin, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Jesop, Chelsea, Desiree, Danielle, Zoey "Paps Little Pumpkin" and Lincoln "Paps Lil' Man"; great grandchildren, Oryan and Bentley; a brother, Harry "Rusty" (Lola) Fowler, of Bainbridge; special friends, Bobbie and Madison Sanford and Timmy Sines; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. He was predeceased by sisters, Della Springer and Donetta Hollycross; brothers, Paul "Blackie" Fowler and Randy "Agitator" Fowler; and a brother-in-law, Ben Nebbergal.
Whitey enjoyed talking on his CB and tinkering with his Fords. He also enjoyed the demolition derby and mud running. Above all, Whitey loved to spend time with his grandchildren and family. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and many friends.
A private celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help with funeral costs.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com