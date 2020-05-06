|
|
David Lee Dearth
Reynoldsburg - Formerly of Sandusky, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in Providence Care Center, Sandusky,after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Chillicothe, OH on August 29, 1950, to the late Stanley and Louise (Holcomb) Dearth, living there through junior high school when the family settled in Sandusky. His family lineage provided eligibility for Sons of the American Revolution membership.
David graduated from Perkins High School and held both Bachelor and Masters degrees from Ohio University, Athens, and also attended the Circleville Bible College. He was a U.S. Army veteran. David worked at Cedar Point and the Ohio Veterans Home before moving to Columbus. He was employed there by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, working in software development, for over 40 years. David was due to retire on July 1.
David was an avid basketball fan, serving as a team manager at Perkins, and enjoyed attending the MAC and NCAA tournaments. He also very much enjoyed travel, both domestic and international and had planned to attend the once-per-decade Oberammergau Passion Play this summer. His love of history often influenced his travel plans including historical Jerusalem and anniversary commemorations of D-Day, V-E Day, & V-J Day. David shared his father's interest in researching family history.
David was a kind and gentle soul. He was a thoughtful and generous uncle to his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his sisters, Cheryl Moats, Cincinnati, OH, Lorna (Dwight) Robbins, Milan, OH, and brother Dennis (Lisa) Dearth, Toledo, OH; aunt, Carol (Paul) Priest, Kingston, OH; nieces & nephews, Jennifer, Justin (Rhonda), Meghan (Jody), Melanie, Kayla, Hannah, Jacob, and Ethan; great-nieces & nephews, Mekay, Liam, Hollis, Autumn, Dawson, and Ember; other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will take place at Spring Bank Cemetery in Chillicothe, OH on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the JamesCare for Life fund at the James Cancer Center of The Ohio State University (James Development Office, PO. Box 183112, Columbus, OH, 43218, RE: JamesCare for Life (David Dearth).
Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020