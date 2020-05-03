|
|
David Lyle "Brownie" Brown
Frankfort - David Lyle "Brownie" Brown, 69, of Frankfort, died 10:21 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.
He was born July 28, 1950, in Ross County, to the late Harold L. and Adah T. Hamm Brown. On August 26, 1972, he married the former Linda Acton who survives.
In addition to his wife, surviving are a daughter, Amy (Scott) Glandon, of Frankfort, OH; grandchildren, Carter and Caroline Glandon; a brother, Frederick (Diane) Brown, of Chillicothe; a sister, Julie (Mitch) Neff, of Orient; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law, Gloria (Charlie) Caplinger, of Frankfort; a brother-in-law, David Acton; and special friends, John Hamm and Chuck Tweed.
Dave was a car salesman in Chillicothe for 35 years. After retirement, he worked for Chillicothe Transit and several local transportation services. Dave was a life member of FOE Aerie 600, VFW Post 108 and 62 Auxiliary, and The Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper, hummingbirds, baseball, westerns, fishing, sweet tea, Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson, watching his wife mow the yard, but above all, his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Papaw Dave". One of his greatest joys was supporting 4-H exhibitors at the Ross County Fair by buying animals for various businesses and service clubs.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Pastor Andrew Day and Pastor Todd Thomas officiating. Private visitation will be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 3 to May 4, 2020