David M. Hill
Frankfort - David M. Hill, 71, of Frankfort, died at 10:20am on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 1949 in Ross County, the son of the late Robert Owen and Mary Ann Beard Hill. In January 1973 he married the former Connie Hertenstein, who survives.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his daughter, Stacie (Brian) Knowles of Cincinnati, his granddaughter Loreli, who was his cherished boogie, five sisters, Rose (Richard) Butcher of Mission TX, Betty (William) Edwards of Ocala FL, Carol (Danny) Saunders of Mountaintop PA, Debbie (James) Leicky of Gahanna, Diana (Shawn) Kelly of Sarasota FL, four brothers, Donald (Penny) Hill of Jackson, Dale (Sharon) Hill of Frankfort, Danny Hill of Chillicothe, Dean Hill of Council Buff IA, two brothers-in-law, Larry Hardin of Chillicothe, and Larry (Caroline) Hertenstein of Chillicothe, and his teacup chihuahua, Thor. David was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara (Roy) Malone, and Eileen Hardin.
David was a 1967 graduate of Adena High School. He joined the United States Army in 1969 and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1970. He was a member of VFW, Post 108, Chillicothe, and the Joseph Ellsworth White Post 483 Frankfort American Legion. David worked as a mechanic for Miller's Grain, Washington Court House, and retired in 2011. He loved woodworking, camping, fishing, and traveling to the Smoky Mountains.
A graveside service will be held at 12pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with military honors accorded. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of David on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com