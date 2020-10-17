1/1
David M. Hough
David M. Hough

Chillicothe - David M. Hough, 77, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly at 11:25am October 15, 2020, in the Adena Regional Medical Center ED.

He was born November 26, 1942, in Chillicothe to the late Orland R. and Norma Jean (Hollis) Hough. On July 29, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Sharon K. Manson, who preceded him in death on August 19, 2016. He was Pappy to his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He was father, teacher and always brought comfort to his children. His lap buddies are Scruffy and Chip.

Surviving are his children: Michelle (Stephen) Wells and Melissa (Michael) Wills, both of Pennsylvania; their son Matt Hough, Chillicothe; grandchildren: Sara, Kyle, Lydia, Ethan, Karly and Matthew; and his brothers Fred Hough and Russ (Wendy) Hough, both of New Mexico. A special mention to Sharon Bayless, a close neighbor we consider family, who has never hesitated to walk over and offer her support. He had many other special friends - too many to mention. Dad enjoyed his weekly lunches with high school classmates and current and former police officers. His visits to Los Mariachi (especially having a "special" margarita) and the Old Canal Smoke House were a weekly favorite activity with his son. His two beloved pets, Scruffy and Chip appreciated the endless amount of love, attention, and treats they received. The role he played the best was an awesome Dad and Grandfather - fiercely protective of his children and grandchildren and always there when needed. Dad/Pappy was a man of action, with no bad bones or words to say and life will not be the same without him.

David was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1960. He then served his country in the US Navy until 1963. David spent the majority of his life in law enforcement, retiring as a Captain from the Chillicothe Police Dept. He later worked as a Probation Officer and in the Sherriff's Department evidence room. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police. David was passionate about genealogy and volunteered in numerous ways with the Ross County Genealogy Society.

At his request, there will be no calling hours or service. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ross Co. Genealogy Society, POB 6352, Chillicothe, OH 45601-6352. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com








Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
