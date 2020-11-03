1/
Rev. David M. Schilder
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. David M. Schilder

Chillicothe - Rev. David M. Schilder, 78, died at 7:07pm October 28, 2020, at his residence following a battle with cancer.

He was born July 15, 1942, in Chillicothe, OH to the late Joseph Campbell "Cam" and Margaret B. (Grothe) Schilder.

Surviving are his brother Joseph W. (Rosemary) Schilder, of Sunbury, OH; his sister, Sister Elise Gittrich, of El Paso, TX, Sister of Charity; nieces and nephews: Dr. Jeanne M. Schilder (Randy Motz), Dr. Diane E. Schilder, Kristen (Daniel) Strong, Kurt J. (Debra) Schilder, John D. Schilder, Albert E. Gittrich, Peter C. (Jennifer) Gittrich, and Gregory C. (Michelle) Gittrich; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a beloved niece, Kathleen M. Gittrich.

David was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. He then earned his Bachelor's Degree from St. Charles College Seminary and his Masters of Divinity in Theology from Mount Saint Mary Major Seminary. He was ordained a Catholic Priest on May 25, 1968.

His assignments included: Holy Rosary, St. Timothy and St. Agnes Parishes, all of Columbus, as well as Chaplain at Chillicothe Correctional Institute, Orient Correctional Institute, Elkton Federal Correctional Institute and Ashland Federal Correctional Institute. He had served as the Diocesan Director of Cemeteries from 1977-1985. David was also an educator having taught at Holy Rosary Elementary, Bishop Ready High School, and served as Adjunct Faculty at Trinity Lutheran Seminary, Columbus, and Notre Dame College, Cleveland. He retired in July 2004.

David was a member of the Ohio Governor's Task Force for the Administration of the Medicaid Program, served as President of the Ohio State Chaplain's Association, served as a delegate for the National Catholic Cemetery Conference, Catholic Cemeteries of Ohio Conference, was a life member of the Ross County Historical Society, the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree and was a Knights Commander, Knights of the Holy Sepulcher-Papal Honor. He was honored to have been invited by President Jimmy Carter to be a part of the US Delegation to welcome Pope John Paul II to the White House in 1979. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed spending time with neighbors, reading, listening to classical music and travelling locally and abroad.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be private. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at 11am Friday, Nov 6, from the St. Mary Church Facebook page. The public is invited to attend the graveside Friday at Noon in St. Margaret Cemetery; however, at the request of the family, all attending must wear masks. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.

David was passionate about education; therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bishop Flaget School, 570 Parsons Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Margaret Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved