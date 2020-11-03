Rev. David M. Schilder
Chillicothe - Rev. David M. Schilder, 78, died at 7:07pm October 28, 2020, at his residence following a battle with cancer.
He was born July 15, 1942, in Chillicothe, OH to the late Joseph Campbell "Cam" and Margaret B. (Grothe) Schilder.
Surviving are his brother Joseph W. (Rosemary) Schilder, of Sunbury, OH; his sister, Sister Elise Gittrich, of El Paso, TX, Sister of Charity; nieces and nephews: Dr. Jeanne M. Schilder (Randy Motz), Dr. Diane E. Schilder, Kristen (Daniel) Strong, Kurt J. (Debra) Schilder, John D. Schilder, Albert E. Gittrich, Peter C. (Jennifer) Gittrich, and Gregory C. (Michelle) Gittrich; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a beloved niece, Kathleen M. Gittrich.
David was a graduate of Catholic Central High School. He then earned his Bachelor's Degree from St. Charles College Seminary and his Masters of Divinity in Theology from Mount Saint Mary Major Seminary. He was ordained a Catholic Priest on May 25, 1968.
His assignments included: Holy Rosary, St. Timothy and St. Agnes Parishes, all of Columbus, as well as Chaplain at Chillicothe Correctional Institute, Orient Correctional Institute, Elkton Federal Correctional Institute and Ashland Federal Correctional Institute. He had served as the Diocesan Director of Cemeteries from 1977-1985. David was also an educator having taught at Holy Rosary Elementary, Bishop Ready High School, and served as Adjunct Faculty at Trinity Lutheran Seminary, Columbus, and Notre Dame College, Cleveland. He retired in July 2004.
David was a member of the Ohio Governor's Task Force for the Administration of the Medicaid Program, served as President of the Ohio State Chaplain's Association, served as a delegate for the National Catholic Cemetery Conference, Catholic Cemeteries of Ohio Conference, was a life member of the Ross County Historical Society, the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree and was a Knights Commander, Knights of the Holy Sepulcher-Papal Honor. He was honored to have been invited by President Jimmy Carter to be a part of the US Delegation to welcome Pope John Paul II to the White House in 1979. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed spending time with neighbors, reading, listening to classical music and travelling locally and abroad.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be private. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at 11am Friday, Nov 6, from the St. Mary Church Facebook page. The public is invited to attend the graveside Friday at Noon in St. Margaret Cemetery; however, at the request of the family, all attending must wear masks. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.
David was passionate about education; therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bishop Flaget School, 570 Parsons Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.