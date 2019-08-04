|
|
David McMillen
Chillicothe - David Ross McMillen, 79, of Chillicothe, died, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 culminating a lengthy battle against Parkinson's Disease.
Dave was born September 14, 1939, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Benjamin Arthur McMillen and Mary Annabelle Johnson. On June 12, 1991, he married Phoebe Hardcastle McKell, who survives.
Also surviving is a son Eric and a daughter Sara Smith both of Florence, Alabama, a daughter Jodi of Altamonte Springs, Florida and their mother Barbara, a sister, Rosemary Ford of Eddyville, Iowa, brothers Roger and Steve, both of Oskaloosa. He was preceded in death by a brother Larry and three sisters Margaret, Virginia and Charlene.
He graduated from Oskaloosa High School and William Penn University and began a career in journalism at the Oskaloosa Herald. He held positions at the Mason City, Iowa, Globe-Gazette, and Iowa City Press Citizen, before becoming managing editor of the Chillicothe Gazette, 1975-1980.
Upon leaving the Chillicothe Gazette, Dave and then wife Bobbie owned and operated Mr. Yummy on Western Avenue. He served as bailiff for the late Common Pleas Court Judge Val Mowery before joining Chillicothe Telephone Company as managing editor of the company's Vicom Information Service, a forerunner to today's internet.
It was in the early 80's that he also renewed a long-time love affair with the sports of track and field and cross-country by compiling and maintaining a set of records for the area's high school invitationals and relays.
He announced more than 600 high school sporting events spanning the mid 80s until May of 2007. Included were football, volleyball, cross country, track and field and boys and girls basketball at Unioto, numerous conference, district, regional and Special Olympics meets and nine Ohio High School Athletic Association sponsored state championships at Ohio State University's Ohio Stadium and Dayton's' Welcome Stadium.
A past president of the Ohio Track and Field and Cross Country Officials Association, Dave was a recipient of a contributor's award from that organization and was awarded
a Distinguished Service Award by The Ohio Association of Track and Cross-Country
Coaches. He was also past president and a former rules interpreter for the Chillicothe Track Association and was an OHSAA registered official for 17 years.
He also created and edited a popular website "the-sportspage.com".
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 11:00am until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the SVC League, c/o David Warne, 3367 CR 550, Frankfort, Ohio 45628.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019