1/1
David Merle Dearth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Merle Dearth

Chillicothe - David Merle Dearth, 75, of Chillicothe passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 following an extended illness.

He was born August 28, 1944, to the late David H. and Martha B. (Smith) Dearth. He was married to Louella W. "Betty" Dearth who also preceded him in death in 2013.

Surviving are his children, Latricia Dearth, David H. Dearth, Thomas Dearth, Michelle Eldridge, Todd Huston, Brian Carter, Gaynell Bliss-Detty, William Saxour, and a host of others who considered him dad, along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a notable nephew, Anthony Huston.

David served in the U.S. Air Force, worked at the Chillicothe VA and was an active member of the local American Legion Post 757.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Adena Hospice of Chillicothe, Area Agency on Aging (District 7), Home Helpers, Melissa Faulkner, STNA and many others for their love and support in his final days.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8th, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Ken Roark officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601 to assist in the cost of David's final expenses.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved