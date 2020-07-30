David Merle DearthChillicothe - David Merle Dearth, 75, of Chillicothe passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 following an extended illness.He was born August 28, 1944, to the late David H. and Martha B. (Smith) Dearth. He was married to Louella W. "Betty" Dearth who also preceded him in death in 2013.Surviving are his children, Latricia Dearth, David H. Dearth, Thomas Dearth, Michelle Eldridge, Todd Huston, Brian Carter, Gaynell Bliss-Detty, William Saxour, and a host of others who considered him dad, along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a notable nephew, Anthony Huston.David served in the U.S. Air Force, worked at the Chillicothe VA and was an active member of the local American Legion Post 757.The family wishes to thank the staff at Adena Hospice of Chillicothe, Area Agency on Aging (District 7), Home Helpers, Melissa Faulkner, STNA and many others for their love and support in his final days.Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8th, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Ken Roark officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601 to assist in the cost of David's final expenses.