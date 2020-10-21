David Michael Kirk, Sr.



Richmond Dale - Our beloved brother, David Michael Kirk, Sr., 72, passed away at Adena Regional Medical Center at 3:57pm, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 from COVID-19.



He was born March 18, 1948 in Chillicothe, OH, the son of the late Londis M. & Mary L. (Roush) Kirk.



He is survived by his sister, Janet Hess & her husband, Roger of Ray & a brother, Craig Kirk & his wife, Billie of Chillicothe; nephews, Daniel Hess, Darren (Andrea) Hess; Chris (Lu) Kirk & Matt (Caitlin) Kirk; nieces, Julie Hess & Stacey Kirk; Aunts; Marge Hammond & Vera Kirk; Uncle Donavin Brown; children, David Kirk Jr. (Ginnifer) & Dionne Kirk (Jason Archey); grandchildren, Londis & Mary Lou Kirk, Mikey & Bailey Estep, Diane & Ethan Archey; many cousins & his precious pup, Peaches.



He was a 1967 graduate of Southeastern HS. He served in the US Army from 1968-1970 & was stationed in Germany.



He retired from the Ross County Garage after 32 years of service where he worked as a mechanic.



He was a lifelong resident of Richmond Dale, until a stroke left him unable to care for himself & in July 2016 he began residing at Signature Health Care.



There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family with Rod Dilley officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd. Chillicothe, OH 45601 in David's memory.









