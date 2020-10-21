1/1
David Michael Kirk Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Michael Kirk, Sr.

Richmond Dale - Our beloved brother, David Michael Kirk, Sr., 72, passed away at Adena Regional Medical Center at 3:57pm, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 from COVID-19.

He was born March 18, 1948 in Chillicothe, OH, the son of the late Londis M. & Mary L. (Roush) Kirk.

He is survived by his sister, Janet Hess & her husband, Roger of Ray & a brother, Craig Kirk & his wife, Billie of Chillicothe; nephews, Daniel Hess, Darren (Andrea) Hess; Chris (Lu) Kirk & Matt (Caitlin) Kirk; nieces, Julie Hess & Stacey Kirk; Aunts; Marge Hammond & Vera Kirk; Uncle Donavin Brown; children, David Kirk Jr. (Ginnifer) & Dionne Kirk (Jason Archey); grandchildren, Londis & Mary Lou Kirk, Mikey & Bailey Estep, Diane & Ethan Archey; many cousins & his precious pup, Peaches.

He was a 1967 graduate of Southeastern HS. He served in the US Army from 1968-1970 & was stationed in Germany.

He retired from the Ross County Garage after 32 years of service where he worked as a mechanic.

He was a lifelong resident of Richmond Dale, until a stroke left him unable to care for himself & in July 2016 he began residing at Signature Health Care.

There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family with Rod Dilley officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308 A Lick Run Rd. Chillicothe, OH 45601 in David's memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved