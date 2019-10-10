Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
David Skinner


1929 - 2019
David Skinner Obituary
David Skinner

Chillicothe - David R. Skinner, 90 of Chillicothe passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Pickering House. He was born on January 12, 1929 in Chillicothe to the late Reynolds and Emma (Long) Skinner. David served in the U.S. Army. He was a retired supervisor for the Ohio Department of Transportation. He was a past Director of the OCSEA and was a member of the St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Chillicothe. David was a founding member of the Q.C. Liar's Club, Holiday Point Marina.

David is survived by his daughters Julia (Ben) Pierpont, and Linda (Tim) Craine; grandchildren Emma Pierpont, Alex Craine and Andrew Craine; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary E. (Hall) Skinner, his parents and sister Jane Dawes.

A Private Graveside Service will be conducted at St. Margaret's Cemetery, Chillicothe at a later date. The Sheridan Funeral Home, Lancaster are handling the arrangements. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019
