Dawn Inman MalearChillicothe - Dawn Marie Inman Malear, 57, of Chillicothe, Ohio, passed 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.Dawn was the closest thing to a living angel on earth as could be managed. It can be assured that all who knew her felt this to be true. To be around Dawn was to know the true meaning of love. Now that she's gone, on to her next path, it is to all of us left behind as if the sun itself and its light have been removed from the earth. Dawn cared for and loved all that she came in to contact with, be it Human or Nature. She was always peaceful. She always took the high road in every situation and always put everyone else before herself. All who were blessed with her presence knew this as fact beyond doubt.Dawn was born November 25, 1962 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald Franklin Inman and Donna Kaye (Workman) Inman of Chillicothe. She was united in marriage to Harold "Radar" Clinton Malear, who preceded her in death on October 21, 2007.She was the mother of four children and seven grandchildren: Justin (39) with wife Jamie, Valarie Jill (36), her Husband Bo with children Lauren, Chloe and Baili, Jamie Dawn (34) with boyfriend Michael and children Autumn, Ashton and Aurora, and Garry (32) with girlfriend Kelsey and child Natalie. Dawn was the sister to Donald "Buck" Jr. with wife Melony with children Anthony Inman (who was like her son) and Jessica Henderickson, and aunt to Donald "Donnie" Inman III.Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Donald Franklin Inman, sister, Donette Ruth Inman, and sister-in-law and friend, Mary Inman.Dawn contracted the novel Coronavirus in Mid-May 2020 and fought a long hard battle. It should be known that she beat the virus, but unfortunately the damage to her lungs was too severe to recover. Her health care team at OSU Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center cared for her very well and ensured that she passed in peace on the 1st of July 2020. After a very short period of time she left this earth in peace in the hands of her children who stayed by her to the end, just as she was always with them through all things.Private graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, Kentucky.Family will receive friends 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home. The family requests masks be worn.