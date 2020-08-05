Deaconess Frances Woodard
Deaconess Frances Woodard, age 91 received her divine healing on Thursday, July 30, 2020 as she answered the call of the Lord at approximately 7:30 am. She was a former resident at Care Core @ Westmoreland where she completed her final ministry work with victorious testimonies too numerous to mention. Frances was born and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio on January 14, 1929, by her parents, Deacon Charles Hitchens, and Deaconess Dorothy Hitchens Harris. She was the oldest daughter who became the backbone of her family upon her father's passing at a very young age. She was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and later went on to work at Jesse's Diner, the Chillicothe County Club, Rubbermaid Industries, and Ponderosa Steakhouse, where she fulfilled her ministry in providing encouragement, comfort and wisdom to countless co-workers and customers. Frances was united in marriage to the late Gerald H. Woodard for over forty-nine years. Born to this union include sons: Donald (Kevin) Woodard, Gregory Alan Woodard, and daughter, April Dawn Prophett, all of whom survive. Deaconess Frances was an active member of First Baptist Church where she served in various ministries including Deaconess, Missionary, Secret Sisters Prayer, Drama & Music Ministries. She loved her church and had a special affinity for youth. She was instrumental in developing young lives in the "CHERUB" choir for over forty years. Deaconess Frances received accolades from the Eastern Union Missionary Baptist Association as "Woman of the Year" and "Trailblazer of the Year". Most recently, she was honored as a "FBC Transformer" for her hard work and dedication to the Lord. "IF I CAN HELP SOMEBODY ALONG THE WAY, THEN MY LIVING SHALL NOT BE IN VAIN" was Frances' mantra in life. She dearly loved her family and friends and never met a stranger. She was an anointed ATMOSPHERE CHANGER who always sought to uplift others, no matter their lot in life. She was a "GIVER" who gave tirelessly to her family, church, and community. Deaconess Frances Woodard is survived by her children; D. Kevin, Greg (Kristin), April Dawn, Adrian Fletcher, step-son and Beloved Sister, Sonya Powell. Grandchildren: Mya, Justin, Ryan, Wesley, Marcus, Trey and Erica. Great-grandchildren: Faith, Judah, McKenna, and Isla. Carla, former daughter-in-law, Gerald, former son-in-law , several nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, Brothers: Charles, Bobby, Carl Ed; Sisters: Mardy, Patricia and Judy, (affectionately known as "The Piggy Sisters".) In her final days she left this testimony, She loved and trusted the Lord wholeheartedly, She was abiding in the "Secret Place of the Most High God"-Psalm 91, Heaven is "REAL", that she was "READY" to meet her Lord and Savior face to face and that "IT IS WELL WITH HER SOUL". She will be greatly missed by all who are left to cherish her memory. Homegoing Arrangements for Deaconess Frances Woodard are as follows: Graveside Service 12:00 noon, Saturday August 8, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery. Walk-Through Viewing will begin at First Baptist Church, 65 W. 4th Street starting at 10:00 am until 11:30 am with staggered visitation of up to 10 people at a time. It is mandatory that all visitors wear appropriate face coverings and maintain proper social distancing according to current public health guidelines. Ministry of Comfort entrusted MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio. 43211. To order flowers and to offer condolences to The WOODARD Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
.