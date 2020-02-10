|
|
Deborah Denise King, 67 of Chillicothe, went to be with her Lord at 1:36 am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Adena Medical Center following an extended illness
She was born February 7, 1953 in Chillicothe to James L. and Vitura Sommers. On November 17, 1972 she married the love of her life Randy L. King, who survives.
Debbie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.. She is survived by her husband Randy King; daughters Misty Tuttle and Sarah King; Grandchildren Justin (McKenzie) Tuttle and Caitlyn Mauger; mother Vi Sommers, sisters, Julia (Frank) Penwell, Cheryl Simpson, Mary (Jim) Forcum, Angela (Brian Wheeler) Mees, Elizabeth Robbins; a brother David Sommers; a sister-in-law, Kit Kinnamon; many nieces and nephews, whom she adored; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father James Sommers; father-in-law and mother-in-law Walter and Ginny King; brother James J. Sommers; and special niece and nephew Hannah Mees and Cliff Pelletier
Debbie devoted her life to her family. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was the pillar of strength for many in her life and demonstrated that strength throughout her illness. Her legacy of strength and love will live on through her family and all people she touched throughout her life. Until her illness, she was an active member of the Frankfort Presbyterian Church.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Bruce Hines officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020