Deborah Legner
CHILLICOTHE - Deborah Kathleen Legner, 68, of Chillicothe, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Heartland of Chillicothe, following an extended illness.
She was born October 16, 1950 in Bloomington, IL to the late George and Francs Lakin. On August 16, 1975 she married Kenneth G. Lakin, who survives. Also surviving is her daughter, Elizabeth Legner, of Chillicothe.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 1, 2019