Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
1955 - 2019
Deborah Mustard Obituary
Deborah Mustard

Piketon - Deborah S. Mustard, 64, of Elm Grove Hill Road, Piketon, Ohio, passed 6:00 a.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Ohio State East Hospital.

Deborah was born January 25, 1955 in Piketon, the daughter of the late Walter Russell and Leona (Delay) Russell. She was united in marriage to Jeff W. Mustard on April 23, 1989, who survives.

Also surviving are her sons, Dustin (Jessica) Rudd of Columbus and Kelly (Joni) Mustard of Piketon, six grandchildren, four sisters, and two brothers.

Deborah was baptized on November 1, 1980 in Mad River, Dayton, Ohio and was a member of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Boyer Funeral Home with Pastor David Crace, officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Piketon.

Family will receive friends from 11:00 until the time of the service on Friday.

boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019
