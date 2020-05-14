Services
Chillicothe - Deborah S. Peoples. 63, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence.

She was born December 31, 1956, in Chillicothe to the late Homer Jr. and Joanne E. Poole Peoples.

Surviving are nephews, Joshua (Kathy) Peoples and Jeffrey Peoples, both of Chillicothe; four great nieces and two great nephews; a brother, Jerry (Donna) Banks, of Pembroke, MA. She was predeceased by brothers, Sonny and Jeffrey Peoples.

Deborah was a billing specialist with Adena Regional Medical Center and a member of Voice of Hope of Church of God, in Chillicothe.

Public graveside services will be held 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Carrie Osborne officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 14 to May 15, 2020
