Debra Elliott
Chillicothe - Debra Ann Elliott, 57, of Chillicothe died unexpectedly May 5th at her residence.
She was born July 3, 1962, in Ross County to James and Judy (Knisley) Elliott. She married Laymon "Tommy" Whitt, who preceded her in death.
Debbie is survived by her children: sons James W. Leach (April) and Drew M. Whitt and partner Anthony Arledge; a daughter Anne C. Withrow (Josh) all of Chillicothe; a sister Sherry Rapp (Mark) of Kingston; grandchildren: Conner, Cannen and Casen Leach, Boston Martin, and Jade, Ava, and Camden Withrow. She also leaves behind her dog Mini, and dear best friend Peggy Erdman. She was preceded in death by her father James Elliott and sister Tamara Smith.
Debbie was a 1982 graduate of Unioto High School and The Pickaway-Ross Vocational School, where she studied Clinical Services. She was an avid Nascar fan, enjoyed diamond painting, and had a smile and laugh that could light up a room. She will be sadly missed by all of her friends and family.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30pm Sunday in Grandview Cemetery under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 12 to May 14, 2020