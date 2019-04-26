|
|
Debra Elliott-Mavis
CHILLICOTHE - Debra Denise Elliott-Mavis, 55, of Chillicothe, died 1:16 am, April 23, 2019, at her home, following a two year battle with cancer.
She was born May 15, 1963 in Portsmouth, VA to Robert W. (Angela) Elliott and Diane S. (Grover) Whiting Temple, who survive. Also surviving are her daughters, Leslie (Shannon West) Mavis, Grove City and Christie Mavis, Chillicothe; a grandchild, Averie Detty; 11 siblings, Marsha (Robert) McCloskey, South Salem, Kelly and Melody Elliott, Chillicothe, Eric (Beth) Bibbee, Morgantown, WV, Cheryl (Doug) Hendershot, Belpre, OH, Tim (Michelle) Temple, Gilbert, AZ, Eric (Linda) Temple, Wapakoneta, OH, Heather (Chad) Spain, Marysville, OH, and Harley, Conner and Kash Temple, Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews; and several special friends, Karen McCord, Pam Whittle, Cindy Ogan, Tammy Mason and Diane Detty. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruth Delong, Wilbur and Pauline Elliott and George Whiting.
Debra was a manager at The Dock at Water and a member of Centerpoint Church. She enjoyed travelling, especially taking cruises, making jewelry, cooking and adult coloring.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Dock at Water.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019