Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dock at Water
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Elliott-Mavis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Elliott-Mavis


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debra Elliott-Mavis Obituary
Debra Elliott-Mavis

CHILLICOTHE - Debra Denise Elliott-Mavis, 55, of Chillicothe, died 1:16 am, April 23, 2019, at her home, following a two year battle with cancer.

She was born May 15, 1963 in Portsmouth, VA to Robert W. (Angela) Elliott and Diane S. (Grover) Whiting Temple, who survive. Also surviving are her daughters, Leslie (Shannon West) Mavis, Grove City and Christie Mavis, Chillicothe; a grandchild, Averie Detty; 11 siblings, Marsha (Robert) McCloskey, South Salem, Kelly and Melody Elliott, Chillicothe, Eric (Beth) Bibbee, Morgantown, WV, Cheryl (Doug) Hendershot, Belpre, OH, Tim (Michelle) Temple, Gilbert, AZ, Eric (Linda) Temple, Wapakoneta, OH, Heather (Chad) Spain, Marysville, OH, and Harley, Conner and Kash Temple, Chillicothe; numerous nieces and nephews; and several special friends, Karen McCord, Pam Whittle, Cindy Ogan, Tammy Mason and Diane Detty. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruth Delong, Wilbur and Pauline Elliott and George Whiting.

Debra was a manager at The Dock at Water and a member of Centerpoint Church. She enjoyed travelling, especially taking cruises, making jewelry, cooking and adult coloring.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at the Dock at Water.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now