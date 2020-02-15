|
|
Debra Gatliff-Wolfe
Dayton - Debra Gatliff-Wolfe, 62, of Dayton, formerly of Chillicothe, died at 10:10pm February 9, 2020, at the Maria Joseph Center, Dayton, OH, following a brief illness.
She was born July 8, 1957, in Chillicothe, to the late Robert M., Sr. and Esther O. (Harris) Gatliff.
She is survived by her son and his girlfriend Tony Gatliff (Jenny), of Chillicothe; grandchildren Tony Gatliff, Jr. and Brooklyn Gatliff; her brother and sister-in-law Robert (Doniece) Gatliff, Jr., Vandalia, OH; nieces and nephews: Tony Gatliff, Jerry Netter, Joshua Johnson, Tiffonie Mattison, Jennifer Keel Cousins, Amber Gatliff and Robin Gatliff-Robinson; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends Worletta Netter-Mask, Toya "Toke" Valentine, and Marion "Tootie" Hosteller. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Ted Gatliff and her sister Diane Gatliff.
Deb was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and was a member of the Glorious Church of God. She loved socializing with people and enjoyed drawing sketches.
Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Saturday, February 22, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Obadiah Harris III officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm Saturday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020