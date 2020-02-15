Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Gatliff-Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Gatliff-Wolfe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Gatliff-Wolfe Obituary
Debra Gatliff-Wolfe

Dayton - Debra Gatliff-Wolfe, 62, of Dayton, formerly of Chillicothe, died at 10:10pm February 9, 2020, at the Maria Joseph Center, Dayton, OH, following a brief illness.

She was born July 8, 1957, in Chillicothe, to the late Robert M., Sr. and Esther O. (Harris) Gatliff.

She is survived by her son and his girlfriend Tony Gatliff (Jenny), of Chillicothe; grandchildren Tony Gatliff, Jr. and Brooklyn Gatliff; her brother and sister-in-law Robert (Doniece) Gatliff, Jr., Vandalia, OH; nieces and nephews: Tony Gatliff, Jerry Netter, Joshua Johnson, Tiffonie Mattison, Jennifer Keel Cousins, Amber Gatliff and Robin Gatliff-Robinson; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends Worletta Netter-Mask, Toya "Toke" Valentine, and Marion "Tootie" Hosteller. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Ted Gatliff and her sister Diane Gatliff.

Deb was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and was a member of the Glorious Church of God. She loved socializing with people and enjoyed drawing sketches.

Her funeral service will be held at 1pm Saturday, February 22, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Obadiah Harris III officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm Saturday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -