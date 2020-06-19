Debra J. Fouch
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra J. Fouch

Adelphi - Debra Jean (Adkins) Fouch, born March 9, 1953, (67 years old), was called to heaven at 9:28pm June 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was the middle daughter of Glenn and Barbara (Neff) Adkins, whom preceded her in death.

Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Stephen Doyle Fouch; two sons: Matthew (Kimberly) Fouch, Nathan (Alena) Fouch; grandchildren: Dylan Fouch, Megan Fouch, Jeremiah Andrews, Colt Andrews, Lillian Fouch, Nicholas Smith, Uriah Fouch and Ezra Fouch; great-grandchildren: Mahalia Lorenzo, Mavrick Andrews and expected in July McKinley Fouch; sisters: Chris (Alan) Harney, Robin (Robert) Matson; many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special cousins Louella Kerns and Janice Lytle; a special adopted son Oliver C. Cousins as well as a sister in Christ Judy Jenkins.

She has been a member of Liberty Baptist Church since 1978, where she taught Sunday School for over 20 years and was affectionately known by many as Ms. Debbie. Debbie was a 1971 graduate of Zane Trace High School and retired in 2009 from General Electric in Circleville following 38 years of service.

Debbie was an amazing woman, loved by many. She fiercely loved her sons and grandchildren. A loyal friend with a keen sense of humor, she will be deeply missed. Debbie's faith and family were most important to her. She enjoyed time out on the boat fishing, spending time with her dear cousins and sisters, but mostly enjoyed being with Lillian, who was not only her granddaughter, but her best friend. Whether they were going shopping, or out to eat, teaching Lillian how to cook their favorite recipes, she cherished those times and their unbreakable bond.

Per the family's request, there will be no traditional services. However, a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to any Missionary Outreach Program sponsored by Liberty Baptist Church in Chillicothe. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved