Debra J. Fouch
Adelphi - Debra Jean (Adkins) Fouch, born March 9, 1953, (67 years old), was called to heaven at 9:28pm June 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was the middle daughter of Glenn and Barbara (Neff) Adkins, whom preceded her in death.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Stephen Doyle Fouch; two sons: Matthew (Kimberly) Fouch, Nathan (Alena) Fouch; grandchildren: Dylan Fouch, Megan Fouch, Jeremiah Andrews, Colt Andrews, Lillian Fouch, Nicholas Smith, Uriah Fouch and Ezra Fouch; great-grandchildren: Mahalia Lorenzo, Mavrick Andrews and expected in July McKinley Fouch; sisters: Chris (Alan) Harney, Robin (Robert) Matson; many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and special cousins Louella Kerns and Janice Lytle; a special adopted son Oliver C. Cousins as well as a sister in Christ Judy Jenkins.
She has been a member of Liberty Baptist Church since 1978, where she taught Sunday School for over 20 years and was affectionately known by many as Ms. Debbie. Debbie was a 1971 graduate of Zane Trace High School and retired in 2009 from General Electric in Circleville following 38 years of service.
Debbie was an amazing woman, loved by many. She fiercely loved her sons and grandchildren. A loyal friend with a keen sense of humor, she will be deeply missed. Debbie's faith and family were most important to her. She enjoyed time out on the boat fishing, spending time with her dear cousins and sisters, but mostly enjoyed being with Lillian, who was not only her granddaughter, but her best friend. Whether they were going shopping, or out to eat, teaching Lillian how to cook their favorite recipes, she cherished those times and their unbreakable bond.
Per the family's request, there will be no traditional services. However, a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to any Missionary Outreach Program sponsored by Liberty Baptist Church in Chillicothe. Her online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.