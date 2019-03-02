Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Tackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Tackett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Debra Tackett Obituary
Debra Tackett

Chillicothe - Debra Tackett, 57, of Chillicothe, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Ann Tackett; her father Robert Branscom; a sister Teresa A. Garrett; and her father-in-law Cecil Tackett.

Debra is survived by her mother Elizabeth Branscom; her husband Charles Tackett; daughter Tara (Johnnie) Stanley; granddaughter Cheyanne Smith; 2 grandsons Austin and Justin Stanley; a great-grandbaby on the way; 2 sisters and 1 brother; many nieces and nephews; and a very special longtime friend Theresa.

Debra loved spoiling her furbaby Cowboy. She enjoyed being outside working in her yard or going to flea markets with her family. She had a big heart and was always taking care of others. She loved spending time with her family and was extremely proud to be the grandma of three beautiful grandbabies. Debra will be missed by so many. We love you to the moon and back.

Her funeral service will held at 11:00am Monday, March 4, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Boblett Cemetery. Friends may call from 3-5pm Sunday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook and tribute video is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now