Debra Tackett
Chillicothe - Debra Tackett, 57, of Chillicothe, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Ann Tackett; her father Robert Branscom; a sister Teresa A. Garrett; and her father-in-law Cecil Tackett.
Debra is survived by her mother Elizabeth Branscom; her husband Charles Tackett; daughter Tara (Johnnie) Stanley; granddaughter Cheyanne Smith; 2 grandsons Austin and Justin Stanley; a great-grandbaby on the way; 2 sisters and 1 brother; many nieces and nephews; and a very special longtime friend Theresa.
Debra loved spoiling her furbaby Cowboy. She enjoyed being outside working in her yard or going to flea markets with her family. She had a big heart and was always taking care of others. She loved spending time with her family and was extremely proud to be the grandma of three beautiful grandbabies. Debra will be missed by so many. We love you to the moon and back.
Her funeral service will held at 11:00am Monday, March 4, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Boblett Cemetery. Friends may call from 3-5pm Sunday at the funeral home. Her online guestbook and tribute video is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019