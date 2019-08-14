|
Delbert "Deb" Doles
Chillicothe - Delbert "Deb" Jackson Doles always said he wanted to be playing golf when he died. God had other plans and he departed this life peacefully in his sleep at Adena Regional Medical Center on August 12, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born November 15, 1927 in Byer, Ohio, the son of the late Rollo E. and Hazel L. (Thacker) Doles. He is the beloved father of Timothy A. (Betty) Doles, of Chillicothe, J. Michael (Pam) Doles, of Grove City, and Jacquelyn Doles, of Chillicothe; beloved companion of Doris E. Hill, also of Chillicothe. He is further survived by grandchildren, Tad Doles, Karen Doles, Brian Doles, Craig Doles, and Scott Doles; as well as eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Geraldine Arledge Doles, and his siblings, Robert "Tope" Doles, Harriett J. "Sis" Holdren, Ovid E. Doles, and Thomas E. Doles.
Delbert graduated from Chillicothe High School and Ohio University. He served his country enlisting in the Army on his 18th birthday in 1945, and served as an ambulance driver in Newfoundland, Canada. He worked for and retired from the Mead Corporation, working in inside sales.
Deb was an avid sports fan and passed that love onto his children. He loved watching the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Tour de France on tv. He was a season ticket holder of Ohio University football for over fifty years. He loved bicycling and one of his proudest accomplishments was his ride cross country from L.A. to Boston after he retired. He passed on his love of golf to his sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons.
Deb was one of the original members of the Tri-County Triangle Trail group that has worked to develop the recreational trail from Chillicothe to Washington C.H. He was passionate about the cause and worked as the corresponding secretary/vice president for many years.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 12:00pm until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tri-County Triangle Trail, Inc at PO Box 887, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601, to the Ross County Humane Society, or to the in his honor.
His online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019