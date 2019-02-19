|
Reverend Delbert L. Eavns
Chillicothe - Delbert L. Evans, 79, of Chillicothe, died 10:35 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born October 26, 1939, in Pike County, Ohio, to the late Carl and Helen Colley Evans. On February 19, 1981, he married the former Linda Moats who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Cindy (Alvin Friend) Evans; grandchildren, April (Tony) Shackleford, Sheila (Shawn) Hill, and Brandon (Jena) Adair; great grandchildren, Caleb and Rebekah Shackleford; siblings, Freda Tomlinson, Molly Campbell, Judy Campbell, Brenda Klein and Ronnie Evans; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Dreama Pierce; a granddaughter, Beth Webb; a great-granddaughter, Hannah Joy Shackleford; and stepfather, Edward Ellison.
Delbert was a member of Jefferson Avenue CCCU. He served in the United States Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Later, Delbert graduated from Ohio Christian University, Covington Theological Seminary and Liberty University. He was licensed and ordained by the Churches of Christ in Christian Union. Delbert pastored several churches throughout Ohio.
Throughout his sixty years of Christian ministry, Delbert was pastor, teacher, counselor, and a friend to many. He loved deeply and gave freely. He was always reading, always learning something new, preparing his next sermon (even that sermon he would never preach). He was faithful to the end. Great is his reward!
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Clendaniel and Rev. Danny Minton officiating. Burial will follow in Schooley's Chapel Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019