Della May Ann Detty
Dickson - Della May Ann Detty, age 82, passed away on August 16, 2020, in Dickson, TN.
Della was born on December 16, 1937, in Chillicothe, OH to Mary Bost and J.D. Watkins.
Ms. Detty spent her life raising her family. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter: June M. Detty; husband: Ronald Detty; brother: Ed West; and longtime companion: Don Knox.
Della is survived by her three loving children: Rhonda Johnson (Mike), Clark Detty (Kathy); Elaine Pyburn (Ramon); 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a brother: Michael West (Tami).
A memorial service will be held privately at a later date.
Cremation Society of Tennessee is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at cremationsocietyoftn.com
.