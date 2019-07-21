Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Delores E. Detty


1935 - 2019
Delores E. Detty Obituary
Delores E. Detty

Chillicothe - Delores E. Detty, 83 of Londonderry passed from this life on Wednesday evening, July 17, 2019 in Valley View Care Center. She was born November 23, 1935 in Clay County, Kentucky, the daughter of Perry and Cindy Maxon. Her husband, Bud Detty preceded her in death.

Surviving is her son, Michael Smith, Tavares, Florida; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Rodney Baker.

Mrs. Detty was a homemaker and was an accomplished quilter and painter.

Private Graveside services will be held in Londonderry Cemetery at the discretion of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME are honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 21, 2019
