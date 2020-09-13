Delores Heskett
CHILLICOTHE - Delores Ellen Heskett was born in 1932 in Columbus, OH, to Charles and Violet Sammet, and went home to be with Jesus at the age of 88, September 11, 2020. She died at her home in Chillicothe, OH, with her family surrounding her in love.
Delores married Ernest Leroy Heskett on December 30, 1951. In 1959, they began their 61 yearlong ministry together at Calvary Apostolic Church in Chillicothe, Ohio, where Ernest pastored. Delores was bookkeeper and secretary at Calvary Apostolic Church, but mostly enjoyed teaching the Word of God to her Sunday School class until her retirement. Through the years, Delores was president of the Ladies Auxiliary, she participated in a knitting group for numerous years, took pottery classes, and delighted in working in her flower garden. Delores also enjoyed cooking for her family and church family and was an avid pie baker and peanut brittle maker.
Surviving are husband Ernest, Sister Irene (Charles McMullen-deceased), Nancy (David Brown), Pamela Miller, preceded by her sisters Blanche O'Neille, Barbara (John Freeman) both deceased, brothers David Sammet (deceased), Charles Sammet Jr. (deceased), sons David (Suzie), George (Lori), Daniel (Sarah), all of Chillicothe, and Timothy (Holly) of Carroll, and a daughter Rebekah (Calon) Graves of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Jonathan (Emily) Heskett, Nicholas (Samantha) Heskett, Casey (Jon) Arnett, Benjamin (Alissa) Heskett, Phillip (Kayla) Heskett, Caela (Jacob) Ingram, and Ethan (Makiah) Graves; great-grandchildren, Jael, Kelei, Rhyleigh, Ezekiel, Korinne, Myah, Levi and Lindynn, step-great-grandchildren, Jason (Christina) Snyder, Jeffrey (Zoe) Snyder, Breezi Dyer, and Asa Dyer, Kadin Barker, Raiann Barker, Letty Barker, Kayden Montgomery, Avery Barker, Roxie Barker, Matthew Cox, Alexis Stauffer and Abby
Stauffer.
Visitation is from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Calvary Apostolic Church on Friday, September 18, 2020. The funeral service will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. with Reverend Ron Baker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Grandview Cemetery in Chillicothe Ohio. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
