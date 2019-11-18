|
|
Delores Kimbler
Chillicothe - Delores Kimbler, 79, of Columbus, died 8:44 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was born February 22, 1940, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to the late L.B. and Lillie Daniels Harrington.
Surviving are children, Teresa K. (James Jr.) Kellough, of Columbus, with whom she lived, Robert (Michele) Kimbler, of Washington Court House and Rhonda (Chase) Carver, of Chillicothe; five grandchildren, Josh (Crystal) Kellough, Jessica (Jeramie) Alford, Tyler (Jeannie) Kinzer, Ava Carver and Lilly Carver; a great-granddaughter, Claire Kellough; brothers, Don (Barb) Harrington, of Arizona, Roger (Judy) Harrington and Denver (Coleen) Harrington, both of Chillicothe, Danny (Vivian) Harrington, of Utah, Stanley (Diane) Harrington, of Waverly and Jeff Harrington, of Ohio; sisters, Judy (Ronald) Arrowood, of Circleville and Arlene Hardesty, of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a daughter, Crystal Kimbler and former husband, Ronald Kimbler.
Delores attended Jefferson Avenue CCCU and Amazing Grace Christian Church.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 10 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service on Thursday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019