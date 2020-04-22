|
Delores L. Rhodes
Chillicothe - Delores L. Rhodes, 78, of Chillicothe, died 3:02 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born February 26, 1942, in Ross County, to the late Wayne and Mary Parker Reutinger. On October 18, 1960, she married Leo "Dusty" Rhodes who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Kimberly (Hobart "Hobie") Woods, Maribeth (Brian) Williams, and Sharma Rhodes, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Megan Fultz, Ryan (Courtney) Williams, Corrine Woods; great grandchildren, Cameron and Braelynn Fultz; sisters, Karen Posey, of Chillicothe and Cheryl Ray, of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by mother and stepfather, who raised her, Mary and Robert Minnix; biological father, Wayne Reutinger; and a brother, Fredrick Reutinger.
In 1990, Delores retired from WearEver Aluminum where she had worked for 25 years.
In keeping with her wishes, Delores will be cremated. A private service will be held for the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020