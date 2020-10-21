Delores Menefee
CHILLICOTHE - Delores Marie Menefee, 84, of Chillicothe, died 1:00 am, October 19, 2020 at her home, following an extended illness.
She was born May 22, 1936 in Cleveland, OH to the late Peter and Adele Boyd Jackson. On November 12, 1955 she married Jan F. Menefee Sr., who survives. Also surviving are her three sons, Andre, Jan Jr., and Ahmad Menefee; three grandchildren, Olivia, D'Andre, and Kim; three great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Brown and Anne Menefee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Menefee retired from the Chillicothe City Schools and had previously worked for the University of Illinois. She loved watching sports, crocheting, and bowling. The family would like National Church Residences, and their Hospice Program for the excellent care.
Delores was a member of St. Mary Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Saturday, October 24, 2020, Rev. Milton Kiocha, Celebrant. Face coverings are required for the funeral service, and social distancing will be observed. Calling hours will not be observed. Private graveside services will be held in Grandview Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, C/O Mary Church, 61 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.