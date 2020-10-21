1/1
Delores Menefee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores Menefee

CHILLICOTHE - Delores Marie Menefee, 84, of Chillicothe, died 1:00 am, October 19, 2020 at her home, following an extended illness.

She was born May 22, 1936 in Cleveland, OH to the late Peter and Adele Boyd Jackson. On November 12, 1955 she married Jan F. Menefee Sr., who survives. Also surviving are her three sons, Andre, Jan Jr., and Ahmad Menefee; three grandchildren, Olivia, D'Andre, and Kim; three great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Brown and Anne Menefee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Menefee retired from the Chillicothe City Schools and had previously worked for the University of Illinois. She loved watching sports, crocheting, and bowling. The family would like National Church Residences, and their Hospice Program for the excellent care.

Delores was a member of St. Mary Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Saturday, October 24, 2020, Rev. Milton Kiocha, Celebrant. Face coverings are required for the funeral service, and social distancing will be observed. Calling hours will not be observed. Private graveside services will be held in Grandview Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, C/O Mary Church, 61 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved