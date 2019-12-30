|
|
Delores Sue Himelrick (Post)
Chillicothe - Delores Sue Himelrick (Post), 72, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:42 a.m. Saturday December 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born November 11, 1947 in New Orleans, LA to Norma Jean Adams.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Himelrick; daughters, Norma (Tony) Rice, Kendra (Dane Poling) Binkley, Letty (Jeremy) Jenkins; stepdaughter, Tammy (Kris) Holdren; 14 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Kenny) Coy, Tresa Flucke; and her best friend Jean Fry.
She was predeceased by her mother and stepfather, Norma and Otto Adams; a step brother, Rick Adams; step son, Craig Himelrick; and a son in law, Terry Mead.
Delores retired from Herr's Food of Chillicothe in November of 2012 after 24 years of faithful service. She was a former member of the Moose Lodge, Women of the Moose and the Moose Motorcycle Club of Chillicothe. In her younger years she loved to participate in fund raising events for the needy with her friends at the Moose Lodge. She also enjoyed going on rides with her husband on their Harley Davidson and dancing on the weekends.
Delores was a very sweet lady who loved all people without regard to race or religious beliefs, secure in her faith that we are all the children of the almighty God.
To her family and friends, she was much more than a wife, mother, grandmother or friend. She was all of those things and more, sharing in all of the good times, but more importantly she was also there in the bad times, ready with loving arms to hold us and her soft shoulder to cry on until our storm had passed.
She was one of a kind and will be missed greatly, but she will never be forgotten. She will live in our memories and hearts forever.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2019 in Greenlawn cemetery with Pastor Aaron Hines officiating. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019