Denease Whitehead Pack
Georgetown, TX - Denease Whitehead Pack of Georgetown, Texas passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 85. A loving and fun spirit, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Philip Pack. Philip adored Dee Dee, as he called her, and she loved him for his abundantly kind heart and larger than life personality. They were lifelong sweethearts. From their young roots in Ohio and Kentucky, they grew a close-knit family and a fun life together in Texas.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Bea Whitehead and her brothers, Whitey (Paul) and Pogo (Gary). Denease will forever and lovingly be remembered by her daughter, Dana Lott (Thomas); daughter, Cara Pack (Georgia); grandson, Anthony Lott (Bristol); granddaughter, Savanna Wainwright (Matthew); great-grandchildren, Kristen, Mallory, Ryan and Sydney Jo Lott; niece, Lorena and her family; and sister, Cherele.
Denease loved to have fun and did not take herself too seriously. If that meant indulging her grandchildren's childlike wonder, jumping in the pool with all her clothes on, or writing silly nursery rhymes with them she would do it all in the name of fun. She obliged her granddaughter with frequent pretend tea parties where fancy hats, raised pinkies and pretend snooty accents were required. Her daughter, Dana, loved to garden and go shopping with her. Cara loved to sing hymns and go for drives to see the wildflowers with her. Denease was a talented artist and excelled at sketches and watercolors. She was a fantastic gardener and baker. Denease had a truly great sense of humor. When something was really funny, she would let out a high-pitched laugh and squint. That's how you knew you really made her laugh. Her love of bad puns has really "groan" on her loved ones over the years.
The family wishes to thank all of her loving caregivers that have been so kind. A future service to honor Denease's life will be held in Ohio. We will miss our Denease, Dee Dee, Mom, and Mamaw greatly.
To share words of comfort and memories with the family, please visit:
www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020