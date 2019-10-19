|
Denise Lynne Thompson-Knisley
Chillicothe - Denise Lynne Thompson-Knisley, 62, of Chillicothe passed away 8:48 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born September 17, 1957, in Ross County, to Gary R. and Sandra Sue Kneece Thompson.
Surviving are her husband, Greg Knisley, of Chillicothe; a son, Jason (Lindsay) Doyle, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Heather Doyle Sherrick, of Chillicothe; father and his companion, Gary R. Thompson and Lili Nechovski, of Circleville; grandchildren, Blake Sherrick, Baylee (Tyler Sims) Sherrick, Alie Sherrick and Aleda Doyle; great grandchildren, Trevor Sims and Brylee Sims, all of Chillicothe; a sister, Tammy (Bill) Yates, of Kingston; a brother, Ryan (Jennifer) Thompson, of Londonderry; a aunt, Jan (Richard) Greene, of Richmond Dale; a niece, Elizabeth Thompson; nephews, Colton Thompson and Kory (Ashley) Yates; a great nephew, Blain Yates, all of Chillicothe; and several cousins, including special cousins, Darlene "Susie" (Chuck) Cash, of Richmond Dale and Tara (Bo) Eichenlaub, of Ottway. She was predeceased by her mother, Sandra Sue Thompson.
Denise loved her grandkids. Her smile light up the room. Denise was loyal to her many friends. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Don "Critter" Allen officiating. A private burial of her cremains will be held in Little Mound Cemetery at the convenience of the family at a later date. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019