Dennis D. Dennewitz
Chillicothe - Dennis D. Dennewitz, 57, died at 10:17pm on September 1, 2020, at Ohio State University Hospital, following an unexpected illness.
He was born July 6, 1963, in Chillicothe to Donald E. and E. Sue (Hupp) Dennewitz. On March 24, 1984, he married his childhood friend, Cathy S. Higginbotham, who survives.
In addition to his wife Cathy, he is survived by their daughters: Sarah Dennewitz; Mindy Dennewitz and her significant other Jake Benner; sisters Donna Dennewitz and Beth (Duane) Carroll; his father Donald E. Dennewitz, all of Chillicothe; his K9 companion "Scooter" (Gracie); nieces and nephew Samantha, Suzanne and Keith Dennewitz; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and several step-brothers and step-sister. He was predeceased by his mother Sue McQuirt; step-father Richard; and a brother Samuel Dennewitz.
Dennis was a 1983 graduate of Unioto High School and worked in pool construction and maintenance for over 30 years. He had been an avid outdoorsman, enjoying deer hunting, hunting mushrooms and deer antlers, and riding four-wheelers. Lately, thanks to two close friends Justin Rinehart and Dave Glassburn, he became quite an enthusiast and collector of Hot Wheels Cars.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-7pm at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.