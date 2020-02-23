|
Dennis Lanier
Chillicothe - Dennis Lanier, 71, passed away 7:14 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 after his battle with cancer. He was born May 20, 1948, to parents Mary and Bob Lanier, in Tustin, California.
In life Dennis was an extraordinary gardener. He loved to plant tomatoes and share his veggies with others. He was an avid fly fisherman and loved to be outdoors. He taught both his children and many neighborhood kids how to fish. Dennis loved to spend time with his kids and was an amazing dad. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his children.
No matter where Dennis went, he either already knew everyone or introduced himself and became their friends. Dennis was unique. God broke the mold when he made him. There will never be another one like him.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Sally Kunzelman Lanier; his two children, Jason Lanier and Jennifer Lanier Ellingson; and 5 grandchildren Landen, Rowan, Siena, Olivia and Jerry. Dennis would also say he is survived by his 2 dogs Peppy and Tiny.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. James W. Grove officiating. There will be no calling hours.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020