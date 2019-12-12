|
Dennis Ronald Miller
Waynesville, NC - Dennis Ronald Miller, age 73, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Ohio, he was a son of the late Norman "Bub" and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Flory Miller. Dennis retired from sales and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of New Covenant Church, and enjoyed playing cards, working in his yard and making frequent trips to Ingles. Dennis especially enjoyed being with his children, grandchildren and his dog Daisy. Dennis commonly was known to use the phrase "I was the State Champion of …"
Dennis is survived by his wife of 45 years, Faith Freshour Miller; four daughters, Rebecca Locker (Khris), Rachel Myers (Steve), Emily Morgan (Charles) and Marybeth Mullins (Brent); two sons, William Miller (Maureen) and Matthew Miller; sister, Judith Swartz; eighteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his dog, Daisy; and a niece and nephew.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Reverend Chip Plemmons officiating. Burial will follow at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
The care of Mr. Miller has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019