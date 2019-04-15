Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Chillicothe - Dennis W. Fyffe, 69, of Chillicothe, died 3:39 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic unexpectedly.

He was born December 11, 1949, in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late William C. and Dolores Whaley Fyffe. On October 3, 1986, he married the former Deborah A. Ward who survives.

Also surviving are sons, Dennis Fyffe, Jr., Christopher (Christy) Fyffe and Zachary (Jamie) Fyffe, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, who were his top priority, Cole Fyffe, Ava Fyffe, Tripp Fyffe and Rowan Fyffe; a brother, Doug (Gay) Fyffe, of Chillicothe; and a nephew, Doug (Jane) Fyffe, Jr., of Chillicothe.

Dennis was a 1968 graduate of Southeastern High School, attended OU Chillicothe where he received a degree in Business Management, and had served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Pensacola LSD 38 during the Vietnam War. Dennis retired from the Mead Corporation where he was a Tour Foreman on the #12 Paper Machine. He was a member of Scioto Lodge #6 F & AM and American Legion Post 0371, Wellston. Dennis was a proud recipient of a heart, donated by an organ and tissue donor, which was transplanted at Cleveland Clinic on October 2, 2015. He used his new lease on life spoiling his grandchildren and playing many rounds of golf at the Chillicothe VA Golf Course with family and many friends.

Dennis was a man who only knew happiness in life. He will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends who loved him dearly.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Arlie Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUENRAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
