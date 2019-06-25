Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Hunting Township Cemetery
Denver B. Kennison Obituary
Denver B. Kennison

Chillicothe - Denver B. Kennison, 86 of Waverly passed from this life on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Adena Pike Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born February 9, 1933 in Chillicothe, the son of John G. and Marjorie (Stover) Kennison. In November, 1983 he married Miriam C. Hill who preceded him in death January 13, 2004.

Surviving is a son, Denver Bryan (Sandra) Kennison, II, Waverly; daughters, Valerie and Sonja; grandchildren, Shelly (Chris) Rozek, Cassie Cahill Noble, Beth Cahill and Zack (Courtney) Cahill; 6 great-grandchildren and one expected; and a sister, Maxine Haskins, Chillicothe. Denver was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Anne (Carl) Garrison, Patricia (Robert) Seymour, Ruth (John) LeMaster, Lorraine Arledge and Ida Mae (Earl) Harper; a brother, Fred (Rita) Kennison and a brother-in-law, Charles Haskins.

Denver was a retired employee of Mead Paper with 38 years of service. In retirement, he served as an associate of the Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home for several years. A U.S. Navy veteran, he served in the Korean War. He attended the Wilson Run CCCU Church and had been an active volunteer for the Ross Co. Senior Citizens and Pike Co. Senior Citizens.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the Hunting Township Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Powers officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 25, 2019
