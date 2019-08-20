Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Denver M. Hardbarger Jr.


1993 - 2019
Denver M. Hardbarger Jr. Obituary
Denver M. Hardbarger Jr.

Chillicothe - Denver M. Hardbarger Jr., 25, of Chillicothe, passed away unpectedly at 8:36 a.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 8, 1993, in Chillicothe to Denver M. Sr. and Cathy A. Leeson Hardbarger.

Surviving are his mother, Cathy; a brother and three sisters. He was predeceased by his father, Denver Hardbarger Sr.

Denver was a roofer with Williams Specialty.

Graveside services will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Leonard Roop officiating. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St. Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
