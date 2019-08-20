|
Denver M. Hardbarger Jr.
Chillicothe - Denver M. Hardbarger Jr., 25, of Chillicothe, passed away unpectedly at 8:36 a.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born November 8, 1993, in Chillicothe to Denver M. Sr. and Cathy A. Leeson Hardbarger.
Surviving are his mother, Cathy; a brother and three sisters. He was predeceased by his father, Denver Hardbarger Sr.
Denver was a roofer with Williams Specialty.
Graveside services will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Leonard Roop officiating. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St. Chillicothe, OH 45601.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019