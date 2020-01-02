|
Dewey Allen Price, 75, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Wednesday January 1, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born January 11, 1944, in Oak Hill, WV, to the late Frank and Vivian (Hall) Price. On October 5, 1963, he married the former Diane Steinbrook, who survives.
Also surviving are his son Mack (Kathy) Price Steinbrook; a daughter Stacey (John) Clark; grandchildren: Mack Steinbrook III, Holly Burger, Nicole Cutright, Johna Clark and Levi Clark; great-grandchildren: Mackenna Harper, Morgan Steinbrook, Tristan Steinbrook, Casen and Cameron Cutright, and Dewey "DC" Dailey, who was named in honor of him and held a special place in his heart; 3 brothers, and many extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by a brother.
Dewey proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a successful businessman who loved what he did. He never met a stranger. He was a member of Scioto Lodge No. 6, F & AM. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Adena Hospice for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Monday, January 6, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Jack Norman and Pastor Ryan Bevan officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 2-5pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601. His online guestbook and tribute video are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020