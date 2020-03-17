|
|
Diana Joyner
FRANKFORT - Diana Lynn Beard Joyner, 70, of Frankfort, died March 16, 2020, at her home, following an extended illness.
She was born August 23, 1949 in Chillicothe to the late James and Dorothy Cole Beard. Survivors include her son, Talmadge Pettiford, Frankfort; three grandchildren, Talisha Pettiford, Cayden Evans, and Talmadge Pettiford Jr.; and ten siblings. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings.
Diana retired from the Chillicothe Telephone Company/Horizon and enjoyed watching football and basketball.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no public services following cremation. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020