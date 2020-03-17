Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Joyner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Joyner


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diana Joyner Obituary
Diana Joyner

FRANKFORT - Diana Lynn Beard Joyner, 70, of Frankfort, died March 16, 2020, at her home, following an extended illness.

She was born August 23, 1949 in Chillicothe to the late James and Dorothy Cole Beard. Survivors include her son, Talmadge Pettiford, Frankfort; three grandchildren, Talisha Pettiford, Cayden Evans, and Talmadge Pettiford Jr.; and ten siblings. She was preceded in death by 2 siblings.

Diana retired from the Chillicothe Telephone Company/Horizon and enjoyed watching football and basketball.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no public services following cremation. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -