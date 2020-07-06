1/1
Diana L. Kellum
Diana L. Kellum

Londonderry - Diana L. Detty Kellum, 72, of Londonderry, formerly of Springfield, passed away 9:45 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her residence.

She was born March 1, 1948, in Chillicothe to the late Walter and Marcella Hardman Detty.

Surviving are children, Melissa (Bill) Sanders, of Springfield and

Tesie McDaniel, of Londonderry; grandchildren, Michael Clarkston, Aaron McDaniel, Danielle McDaniel and Corey (Kirsten) McDaniel; many beloved great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Ed) Massie, of Waverly and Susan (Rick) Shoemaker, of Chillicothe; a very special friend, Bob Murray, of Springfield.

Diana worked for Miller's Textile for over 30 years and was a member of Concord United Methodist Church.

A very special thank you to the caring people of N.C.R. Hospice. They did all they could to make her path back home comfortable.

A memorial service will be held 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Mt. Tabor Fellowship Hall, 6043 Mt. Tabor Rd, Chillicothe, OH with N.C.R. Chaplain David Cox speaking.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
