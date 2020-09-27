1/1
Diana Sturgell
Diana Sturgell

Chillicothe - Diana Sturgell, 53, of Chillicothe, died 9:26 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Pavilion at Piketon following an extended illness.

She was born August 13, 1967, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to Bobby G. and Betty Current Sturgell.

Surviving are her mother, Betty Sturgell, of Chillicothe; sisters, Donna J. Sturgell and Cathy L. Wright, both of Chillicothe; a nephew, Jeremy (Valerie) Wright, of Chillicothe; a great niece, Hanna Wright; and a great nephew, Isaac Wright. She was predeceased by her father, Bobby G. Sturgell.

Diana was a member of Calvary Apostolic Church. She was a retired secretary. Diana was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aries #600.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with William Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Family request that mask be worn.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
